80s band Atmosfear coming to Luton’s Bear Club tonight

A ‘Britfunk’ evening is coming to Luton’s Bear Club tonight (November 23) featuring 80s band Atmosfear in what will be their debut performance at the venue.

The night will feature original band leader Lester ‘LB’ Batchelor, with support from DJ Paul Goldsmith, Starpoint FM and host Lee Drummond of The Real Reminisce.

A spokesman said: “Atmosfear are one of a select group of home-grown Jazz Funk bands of the early 1980s who formed the first wave of the Britfunk bands on the London music scene.

“Originally formed in 1979, the band produced a number of anthem tracks including their timeless debut single ‘Dancing in Outer Space’ that has stood the test of time and shakes the bars and club dance floor around the world to this day.

“Originally a studio band, Atmosfear have recently started performing live with a new line-up under original Band Leader and founder Lester Bachelor on Bass, including Dee Byrne on Sax; Roy Mistry on Drums, Antonello Fillacio on Keyboards, Shelly Denham on Vocals, Kenny Barry on Guitar and the one and only Orphy Robinson MBE on Vibes.

“As well as their classic hits, they have also been busy writing new material which they will perform at this exclusive event at the Bear Club – you heard it here first: Atmosfear to appear in Luton!”

Tickets are limited. £25 in advance plus a booking fee (£20 plus a booking fee - club members) or £30 on the door.

Tickets: http://tkt.to/BritFunk.

Doors open 7pm.