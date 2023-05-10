News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

84-year-old Luton Town fan goes to first match in over a decade

"It’s so important to us that our residents’ wishes are granted, because we want to offer them the best quality of life.”

By Terri KiddContributor
Published 10th May 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:23 BST

A Luton Town Football Club fan was taken to a match at Kenilworth Road by staff from her care home after not being able to get to a game for over 10 years.

Valerie Devlin, 84, lives at Thorn Springs in Houghton Regis and was whisked away to watch the Hatters play Swansea City.

When the staff at Thorn Springs learnt of Valerie’s love of the club, they were determined to grant her wish to see them play again.

Valerie outside Luton Town FCValerie outside Luton Town FC
Valerie outside Luton Town FC
Most Popular

Valerie said: “I can’t thank everyone enough for making this happen, I’m so grateful for everything and I’m very glad I saw the winning goal. I’m looking forward to the next game.”

Home Manager, Katie Hughes, said: ‘It was great to take Valarie to see another football game and we were thrilled to be there for such a special moment.”

Related topics:Luton TownHoughton RegisSwansea City