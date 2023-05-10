A Luton Town Football Club fan was taken to a match at Kenilworth Road by staff from her care home after not being able to get to a game for over 10 years.

Valerie Devlin, 84, lives at Thorn Springs in Houghton Regis and was whisked away to watch the Hatters play Swansea City.

When the staff at Thorn Springs learnt of Valerie’s love of the club, they were determined to grant her wish to see them play again.

Valerie outside Luton Town FC

Valerie said: “I can’t thank everyone enough for making this happen, I’m so grateful for everything and I’m very glad I saw the winning goal. I’m looking forward to the next game.”