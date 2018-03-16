97-year-old woman ‘shaken’ after Luton burglary

A 97-year-old woman was left “badly shaken” after intruders raided her home in Luton yesterday evening (Thursday).

Between 7.45pm and 8.15pm, an unknown number of offenders forced their way into the woman’s home on Abbey Drive.

They ransacked bedrooms in search of valuables and made off with a sum of cash.

According to police, the woman was unharmed, but has been left “badly shaken”.

Investigating officer Gary Hales said: “This type of crime, on the most vulnerable people in our community, is appalling and I would urge anyone with information to contact us.

“We always ask that people take steps to prevent themselves becoming a victim of burglary, such as deadlocking doors at night, ensuring windows are locked, and leaving a light on when not at home.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number C/12032/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.