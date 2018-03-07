A dump? Dangerous? What does rest of UK think of Luton? Town’s perception revealed

A nationwide collection of data has been used to find what people from across the UK think about Luton.

Data was gathered by using the search phrase ‘Luton is’ in Google and noting the most relevant top autocomplete suggestion.

What the rest of the UK thinks of the towns

And unfortunately for Luton, the data suggests the town is seen as a dump and dangerous by the rest of the country while many think it is in London.

Luton was not alone, though, with many UK cities including nearby Milton Keynes, Manchester, Sunderland and Portsmouth also labelled a dump while Hull was dubbed “a portal to Hell” and Swansea described as “the graveyard of ambition.”

The data uses search engine Google’s autocomplete tool to find what was the most searched adjective associated with every UK city.

A spokesman for the data analysis said: “The results we must say were surprising, and most certainly to be taken with a pinch of salt.

“We can’t say we agree with many of the suggestions Google threw up for our beloved UK cities, and we’re sure you wouldn’t either, but they did give us a giggle at least.”

FULL RESULTS

Birmingham - Booming Bradford - Bouncing Back Brighton - Overrated Bristol - The Best Place to Live Cambridge - Better than Oxford Canterbury- The Greatest Carlisle - A Dump Chester - Cool Coventry - Near Birmingham Derby - A Footballing Town Durham - So Boring Exeter - Rough Gloucester - A Dump Hereford - A Dump Hull - A Portal to Hell Leeds - The Best Place to Live Leicester - Pronounced Lester Liverpool - The Best City of London - Not London Manchester - A Dump Milton Keynes - A Dump Newcastle - The Best City Norwich - The New Notting Hill Nottingham - Full of Fun Oxford - Better than Cambridge Peterborough - A Good Place to Live Plymouth - A Dump Portsmouth - A Dump Preston - A Dump Salford - Not Manchester Sheffield - The Greenest City in Europe Southampton - A Dump St Albans - A Dump Stoke-on-Trent - A Dump Sunderland - A Dump Wakefield - A Dump Westminster - The Central of London Winchester - England’s Ancient Capital Wolverhampton - Not in the Black Country Worcester - A Dump York - Conquered by Viking Forces Cardiff - Rough Newport - A Dump Swansea - The Graveyard of Ambition Aberdeen - Depressing Dundee - A Hole Edinburgh - Awesome Glasgow - Miles Better Inverness - Wonderful Belfast - A Dump Newry - A Dump.