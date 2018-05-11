A new journey for The Deritend Group Limited at Luton’s Sundon Park

A Luton engineering business with a rich history is celebrating its move to new premises.

The Deritend Group Limited team is now proud to be based at Scott Road, Sundon Park, a “larger, more suitable premise.”

In 1895 Mr H.G. Shoolbred founded a partnership, Messrs. Shoolbred & Connell

Mike Smith, regional director, said: “We have roots in Luton from the early 1900s when we were a high street company, Shoolbred Electrical, selling wholesale electrical products, rewinding electric motors and local industrial installations.

“We were in Shoolbred Works, Cumberland Street since 1962, having employed hundreds of Lutonians, and are still looking for growth.

“Since we moved to Sundon Park, clients have been impressed with the 18,000 sqft open plan workspace and 20tonne lifting capacity to help repair large machinery.

“We’ve recently retired employees David Hills and Roger Wilson with 48 and 50 years service at Shoolbred Works.”

Mike is currently looking for: apprentice mechanical/electrical fitters, electric motor and pump fitters, and general electrical/ mechanical workshop fitters.

He added: “We currently employ 50 people Luton and are a service business that depends on our skilled workforce, which we would like to enhance and grow.

“The Deritend Group Limited is a national business with four branches (nationwide UK) and the current project at Luton has reinvested £1m back into business; we are currently relocating our Wolverhampton business into new, modern facilities.”

To apply for a role at Sundon Park, visit: www.deritend.co.uk/careers