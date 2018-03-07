The Luton and Dunstable University Hospital is introducing a new way of providing care for medical patients through a multimillion pound investment in a new model called Needs Based Care (NBC).

The aim of NBC is to place patients on a ward based on their medical needs to ensure specialist staff can provide the most appropriate care. The introduction of NBC will result in benefits for patients, most importantly, it will ensure patients have access to the most appropriate medical team 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Specialist medical teams will be appointed to patients after admission regardless of age, psychological or physical needs, to ensure that the most appropriate treatment and diagnostics can begin as soon as possible. For more information visit the Needs Based Care open day on Saturday, March 10, between 10am and 3pm, at the hospital.