A Showcase to recognise Luton’s talented young people

Directional CIC’s Choose To Succeed Showcase returns to Luton Library Theatre on Wednesday, July 11, to recognise and award talented young people in Luton.

There will be performances from Rhythm Junkeys, Fashion Show Live, Next Generation Youth Theatre, Colbie Starr, Mikyla Cara and Carlos Beatboxer, and a question and answer session with World Karate Champion Jordan Thomas.

Directional CIC focuses on inspiring young people by engaging them through sport, music and role models, and motivating them to achieve all they can.

Jermaine Hall, director of Directional CIC, said: “The Choose To Succeed Showcase is to reward the young people we have worked with, who have continued to progress and achieve in one of the four categories; Young Academic Achiever, Young Sports Achiever, Young Role Model and Jordan Reynolds Award (for Hard Work and Dedication).

“It is also to try and inspire young people by other young people performing on the night.

“We hope the young people watching the show will be encouraged to take part in positive activities outside of school.”

Tickets for the showcase, which is from 7.30pm till 8.30pm, are £10 for adults and £5 for under 16’s, and available from the Hat Factory Box Office, 01582 878100.