A woman from Luton is advising people to get a patch test before any treatment

A woman from Luton is advising people to have a patch test done before any treatment after suffering a reaction when she had her eyebrows tinted.

Vicky Carroll had the treatment on Tuesday, September 25, and says she was not offered a patch test, fours days later she had to go hospital after suffering from a reaction.

Reaction to eyebrow tint and shape treatment

She said: “It was the first time I have ever had that done, at first it was fine but the following day it became itchy and it got worse, by Saturday I had to go hospital as the swelling was so bad I could barely open my eyes. I have been told that I should have had a patch test, which I wasn’t, I had no idea about that as I have never done this before. My eyes were so swollen and puffy, I was in agony.

“They are the professionals they should be doing test before any treatment is done. I want others to make sure they have a patch test before any treatment, I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.”