Achievements of children in care celebrated

A ceremony celebrating the achievements of children and young people in council care was held recently.

The 16th annual Barney Wild Awards took place at Stopsley Baptist Church, St Thomas’ Road, Luton.

Organised by the council’s Virtual School for Looked after Children, 99 children and young people received awards from the Mayor of Luton, Cllr Mohammad Ayub.

Winners were rewarded for their educational achievement and attainment or work within the wider community.

The event commemorates the first advisory teacher for Looked after Children in Luton, Barney Wild, who was a champion for Looked After Children’s educational rights. He died in 2000 but his memory lives on through this event.

Entertainment on the night included the Luton Jazz Orchestra.

Cllr Mohammad Ayub said: “It was a privilege and an honour to attend this ceremony and acknowledge the efforts of children and young people who have had to overcome many challenges whilst being in council care.”