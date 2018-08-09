Age Concern Luton is appealing for food donations for the parcels they make and deliver to older people in Luton.

The charity helps the elderly and their carers in the town and they make food parcels that are designed to help tie people over for a short period.

Age Concern Luton is running low on food to make the parcels and is appealing for the public for donations, they need non-perishable foods and meals that can be prepared within 15 minutes.

The recipients are often older people who can not get out to collect food or those returning from hospital, where a few days are needed to sort out a permanent solution. The charity is not in competition with local foodbanks, it provides help to different people.

Any donations can be dropped off at Age Concern in King Street, Luton, or call 01582 456812.