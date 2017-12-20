Aiming to improve safety in Luton town centre

Safety and security in Luton town centre has been given a boost thanks to Luton Business Improvement District.

The organisation has been working closely with Bedfordshire Police, Luton SAFE, Luton Borough Council, LBAC and other partner organisations to drive a number of safety and security projects as part of its remit to make the town centre safer.

There will be additional police on patrol, new metal detecting wands, high-visibility tabards for night time staff, a nightlife guide for students and The organisation is supporting the development of a new Police Hub in The Mall, where the Bedfordshire Police team, four PCSOs and four PCs, will operate from.

Gabi McKeown, BID director, Chair of Luton SAFE and landlord of the Brewery Tap said: “Safety and security is an important element of the BID’s business plan, because these are the issues that continue to be very important to BID businesses.

“We are proud that through the BID’s continued collaboration with the Police and other agencies, and significant funding of various initiatives, that more projects are evolving to have a positive impact on anti-social behaviour, crime and safety and security in the town centre during the day.

“It’s all about improving the visitor experience and everyone’s reassurance and feeling of personal safety.

“Some of the projects we are on board with may not have come about were it not for the BID’s involvement, so we are delighted to be making such a difference.”

Luton BID has been working closely with NOAH outreach team on various safety and security projects, and the organisation will continue to regularly run Safer Neighbourhood Days.

In partnership with Bedfordshire Police, the Security Industry Authority, Luton Council and the town’s bars and pubs, Luton BID provided new high-tech metal detecting wands and high-visibility tabards for night time door staff.

Brewery Tap, After 8 Club, Grosvenor Casino and The Galaxy Centre were the first to take up the offer of metal detectors and their staff also received an hour-long guidance session on how to use the new equipment.

Another BID project, which is aimed at students, is the town centre evening economy guide which features 55 evening and night time businesses. It was distributed at the University of Bedfordshire’s Freshers’ Fair and issued to all town centre businesses.

Luton BID’s work with the council to highlight town centre issues has resulted in six new neighbourhood environmental officers to work alongside the BID Ambassadors to help tackle environmental crimes and anti-social behaviour.