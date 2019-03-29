Air ambulance attended after man stabbed in Luton

Emergency services are attending the scene where a man was stabbed in Luton.

A police cordon is in place at Selbourne Road, and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are currently dealing with an incident in Selbourne Road, Luton, after a man has been stabbed.

“The air ambulance attended and road closures are in place at Conway Road and Selbourne Road at the junction with Leagrave Road, please call us on 101 quoting CAD 209 with any information.”

An East of England Ambulance spokesman added: “We were called at 1.50pm to reports of a patient with a stab wound in Selbourne Road, Luton.

“We sent an ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

“One person was taken to hospital for further treatment.”