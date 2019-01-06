Aldi donates unsold food to east of England foodbanks

Supermarket chain Aldi spread festive cheer in the east of England, donating 53,856 meals to 34 charities on Christmas Eve.

Aldi, which has stores across the east of England, including Luton, paired over 500 stores across the UK with local charities and foodbanks, donating unsold fresh food after stores closed on December 24.

About 798,744 meals were donated across the country, including 53,856 from stores in the East region, benefitting more than 500 UK charities.

Aldi spokesman Fritz Walleczek said: “By donating fresh food such as bread, fruit and vegetables and meat, we’ve been able to support charities in providing warm and healthy festive meals this Christmas season.

“The feedback has been overwhelming and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to go above and beyond with our donations this year, and reach so many people in and across the east of England.”

