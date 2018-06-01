All eyes are on Luton’s Andy at Ronaldo’s CR7 catwalk

Credit: David Vasconez
An ambitious actor and model from Luton will be strutting his stuff on the catwalk at Madeira Fashion Weekend.

Andy Figuiera, 30, will be modelling footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 brand on a 23 metre catwalk next to the Atlantic Ocean.

Andy will be modelling on June 2 and 3 at the promenade of the CR7 Hotel. Credit: Madeira fashion Weekend.

The lucky entrepreneur was also selected for the event last year, meeting with Elma Aveiro, Cristiano’s sister, an official CR7 designer.

Andy said: “One of my dreams came true when I was an opening model for 2017, and I was particularly appreciated for my physique and expressions.

“It was an honor modelling for the CR7 brand, being a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan myself. I’m a big Manchester United and Real Madrid fan, too, and have kept a great relationship with Elma.”

Meanwhile, determined Andy has worked as a supporting artist (extra) for Warner Bros, Made in Chelsea, and Eastenders, and also runs wrestling website PW Mania.

Andy concluded: “I’m really looking forward to returning to Madeira and taking part.”