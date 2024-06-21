All lanes reopen after crash on M1 between Luton Airport and Dunstable
All lanes have re-opened on the M1 northbound between Luton Airport and Dunstable following a crash.
Traffic was stopped earlier this afternoon (June 21) at Junction 9 Dunstable and Junction 10 Luton Airport after the incident.
However, the lane closures have now been lifted.
National Highways stated: "Please still allow extra time for your journey whilst delays ease, thank you for your patience."
