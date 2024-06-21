All lanes reopen after crash on M1 between Luton Airport and Dunstable

By Jo Robinson
Published 21st Jun 2024, 15:10 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 15:16 BST
All lanes have re-opened on the M1 northbound between Luton Airport and Dunstable following a crash.

Traffic was stopped earlier this afternoon (June 21) at Junction 9 Dunstable and Junction 10 Luton Airport after the incident.

However, the lane closures have now been lifted.

National Highways stated: "Please still allow extra time for your journey whilst delays ease, thank you for your patience."

