All lanes reopen on M1 after three vehicle crash between Dunstable and Houghton Regis
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
All lanes have now reopened on the M1 after a three vehicle crash between Dunstable and Houghton Regis.
One lane (of three) was closed on the M1 southbound this morning (July 10) between Junction 11, Houghton Regis, and Junction 11, Dunstable, due to the collision.
The incident was cleared at around 9.45am.
National Highways East stated: “A 25 minute delay remains in the area but this should now start to ease. Thanks for your patience this morning.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.