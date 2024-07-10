All lanes reopen on M1 after three vehicle crash between Dunstable and Houghton Regis

By Jo Robinson
Published 10th Jul 2024, 08:50 BST
All lanes have now reopened on the M1 after a three vehicle crash between Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

One lane (of three) was closed on the M1 southbound this morning (July 10) between Junction 11, Houghton Regis, and Junction 11, Dunstable, due to the collision.

The incident was cleared at around 9.45am.

National Highways East stated: “A 25 minute delay remains in the area but this should now start to ease. Thanks for your patience this morning.”

