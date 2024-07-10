All lanes reopen on M1 after three vehicle crash between Dunstable and Houghton Regis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All lanes have now reopened on the M1 after a three vehicle crash between Dunstable and Houghton Regis.

One lane (of three) was closed on the M1 southbound this morning (July 10) between Junction 11, Houghton Regis, and Junction 11, Dunstable, due to the collision.

The incident was cleared at around 9.45am.