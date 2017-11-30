Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom meets fans at Luton’s new Marhaba Restaurant

The wife of world champion boxer Amir Khan was welcomed to Luton on Friday to attend a ‘meet and greet’ at a new restaurant and sheesha lounge.

Situated on Cumberland Street, Marhaba Restaurant held an exclusive VIP event on Friday, November 24, with Faryal Makhdoom, as well as special guest singer, ‘Nafees’.

The event was the official launch for Marhaba Restaurant, a family steakhouse and grill.

Management at Marhaba Restaurant, said: “We were delighted to launch Marhaba Restaurant with Faryal Makhdoom.

“Faryal has a large following in Luton and we were very happy to host her first ever ‘meet and greet’ in Luton.

“Our launch event was a huge success and we would like to thank all our guests for joining us on Friday and for making the event so memorable.”

Marhaba Restaurant is a family restaurant, stating that they provide a “combination of delicious cuisines and an unforgettable experience”.

The Marhaba serves everything from grilled chicken to steaks, desserts and vegetarian options.

A spokesman from the management team, said: “With a menu that caters for everyone, there is something for the whole family.”

There was excitement surrounding Faryal’s visit, as her husband, Amir, is currently appearing in ITV’s reality television show ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’

Visit the website: www.marhabarestaurant.co.uk/ or call 01582 615985 to book.