Ann Summers closes Luton shop

Ann Summers will be closing the shop in The Mall Luton at the end of this month.

The Mall Luton confirmed that the store will close but they already have a new business ready to take over the unit in the shopping centre.

Wenzel’s the Bakers, an independent bakery, will be moving into the vacant unit.

A spokesperson for The Mall Luton said: “We can confirm that Ann Summers will close in The Mall at the end of March.

“We are delighted to announce that the retail unit will be immediately occupied by Wenzel’s the Bakers, with a target opening of early May.”

Luton Today contacted Ann Summers for a comment but a response was not provided by the time the paper went to press.