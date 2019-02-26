Annual 5-a-side in Luton raises thousands for Great Ormond Street Hospital in Lewis’ memory

Thousands of pounds has been raised over ten years for Great Ormond Street Hospital in memory of a man from Luton.

Lewis Snow, also known as Wiggy, died after collapsing while playing football with friends at Playfootball.net on Sunday, February 24, in 2008.

Some of Lewis' family and friends with the cheque for Great Ormond Street Hospital

A year later, his friends and family organised a 5-a-side football tournament, Wiggy’s cup, in his memory to raise money for the charity that was close to his heart, the tournament became an annual event.

On Sunday, a date which marked 11 years since Lewis passed away, his mum Jackie Snow, wanted to say thank you to all the people who helped raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

She said: “I want to say thank you to all the people who helped raise the money for GOSH in my son, Lewis’ memory.

“GOSH is an amazing place that helps children from all over the world, they operated on Lewis when he was nine months old and their care and expertise even then, 32 years ago, was exceptional.

Lewis Snow

“Lewis always supported them when he could and when somebody suggested holding a 5-a-side each year and naming it after Lewis, or his nickname Wiggy, it was only natural to donate all the money raised to GOSH.

“After all they gave Lewis 21 years that he would never have had if it wasn’t for that operation in 1987.”

Jackie wanted to try and raise £10,000 in ten years, and through Wiggy’s Cup - which ended up turning into a fun day for all ages - and other fundraising activities, she managed to raise £12,209.82.

She added: “All good things have to come to an end and what better way to celebrate the impact that Lewis has had on everybody and the community of Luton, than getting together one last time with a cheque that GOSH presented to us to say thank you for helping them.

Kayleigh Bryan and Jackie Snow with the cheque

“There is so much unity in Luton and this is one example of it, I am so proud of my son and all that has been achieved in his memory. He still lives on and will continue to be an inspiration to us all.”