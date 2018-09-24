Another three Luton men charged over Saxon Road brawl

Another three men have appeared in court today charged over a violent brawl in Luton last week which saw seven people injured.

Police were called to Saxon Road at around 4.50pm on Sunday, 16 September, to reports of men fighting with weapons. Seven people were taken to hospital with injuries, including stab wounds. A 15-year-old boy remains in hospital but is in a stable condition.

Jabraan Parvaz, 31, of Kennington Road, Luton, has been charged with violent disorder, causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Gulfraz Parvaz, 43, of Elmwood Crescent, Luton, has been charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

David Barnett, 23, of Napier Road, Luton, has been charged with violent disorder.

All three were remanded into custody at Luton Magistrates’ Court pending further appearances.

Four men in total have now been charged in relation to the incident. Three other people originally arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail while enquiries are ongoing.