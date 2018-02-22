Appeal after billboard damaged in Luton

Bedfordshire Police says criminal damage “will not be tolerated” in Luton, and are now looking for witnesses after a billboard was targeted.

Between 1pm and 1.30pm on Sunday, February 11, a man damaged a billboard in Maple Road East.

Detective Constable Victoria Cunningham, investigating, said: “Criminal damage of any kind will not be tolerated. We believe there were a number of witnesses to this incident and I would urge them to come forward so that we can find the person responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Cunningham on 101 or via the Bedfordshire Police website. You can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.