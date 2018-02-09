Appeal after man racially abused two women in Luton

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for information after a man racially abused two women in Luton.

On Wednesday, February 7, at 8am a woman was driving down Dallow Road when she allowed a car out of a junction. The man then took offence to this and exited his car and approached the woman. He attempted to take her car keys, before crushing her glasses and shouting racial abuse at her.

At approximately 1.30pm, a different woman was driving in Bury Park when a vehicle pulled up beside her, the driver exited his car before kicking the woman’s car. He then spat on the victim whilst racially abusing her.

The offender is described as an Asian male, and he was in a Vauxhall Astra.

PC Simon Day said: “We are urging anyone who knows who this man comes forward as we do not tolerate racial abuse. This was an unacceptable incident which was extremely distressing for both of the victims. Being who you are is not a crime, but being victimised for it is.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number C/6077/2018. You can also use the online reporting centre on the force’s website.