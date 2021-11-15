Appeal after woman seriously injured in Hockliffe crash

A woman has been seriously injured in a two-car collision on the A5 at Hockliffe.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place in the early hours of Sunday (November 14).

At approximately 2.45am a black Toyota Prius was travelling south and a silver Vauxhall Corsa was travelling north on the A5 in Hockliffe when they were involved in a collision.

The driver of the Prius, a man in his 30s, sustained slight injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the Corsa, a woman in her 30s was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Sergeant Tim Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who had been travelling on the A5 or who lives in the area to check their home CCTV and dashcam footage.

“Any information, no matter how small, can help us in understanding the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“We are working with the family of the woman, and they are being supported by specialist officers.”