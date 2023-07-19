News you can trust since 1891
Appeal for information after Luton woman goes missing for 5 days

Have you seen her?
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read

Bedfordshire Police have appealed to the public for help to find a woman who has been missing from Luton for five days.

Haylie was last seen in Luton town centre on July 14. She is described as slim built, around 5ft 7ins. She has distinctive bright red hair and walks with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 79 of July 14.

Related topics:LutonBedfordshire Police