Appeal for witnesses after car vandalised in Luton

A man from Luton is appealing for the public’s help after his car was vandalised in Hart Hill Drive.

The man caught the footage of someone smashing the back window and pulling off a window wiper on Saturday, July 21, at around 6.15am. Bedfordshire Police are investigating the incident, a spokesman for the force said: “We were called around 6.17am on Saturday (21 July) to a report of three men causing damage to a vehicle in Hart Hill Drive, Luton.” Our enquiries are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.”

Car vandalised in Luton

If you have any information call 101 quoting 40/13825/18.

He said: “We heard smashing and I have gone to look and three lads are by the car, I rang the police and they said do not confront them we will send someone.

“No one came, you can see the lad pick up what looks like a metal pole and smash my back window in and then rip off one of the window wipers.

“I heard nothing from the police so I went to the station on Saturday morning and they gave me a number and I have heard nothing since.

“These people believe they will get away with it because it seems like there are no consequences for their actions.”