Appeal for witnesses after man assaults teenager and robs his bike in Luton

Police investigate after a teenager was assaulted and robbed by a man in Sundon Park yesterday (Monday).

At about 3.30pm the boy was unlocking his bike near Lealands High School when he was approached by a man.

The man assaulted the boy and stole his bike, leaving the scene on the stolen bike.

The offender is described as black and over six feet tall.

At the time of the offence he was seen wearing a balaclava and a dark hooded jacket.

The bike was a blue and green Carrera.

Detective Sergeant James Bateman, investigating, said: “This incident happened in broad daylight and we are keen to speak to anyone who have witnessed it or seen anything suspicious in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 40/29689/18.