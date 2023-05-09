Appeal made to help find Dunstable teen who has been missing for four days
Have you seen him?
By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Bedfordshire Police have appealed to the public for information as they try to locate a missing teenager from Dunstable.
Munopa, 15, was last seen at his home in the town on Friday (May 5). He is described as skinny, 5ft 6ins with braided hair. He was seen wearing a black hat, tracksuit bottoms and a jacket.
If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference number: 124 of 6/05