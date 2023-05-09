News you can trust since 1891
Appeal made to help find Dunstable teen who has been missing for four days

Have you seen him?

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read

Bedfordshire Police have appealed to the public for information as they try to locate a missing teenager from Dunstable.

Munopa, 15, was last seen at his home in the town on Friday (May 5). He is described as skinny, 5ft 6ins with braided hair. He was seen wearing a black hat, tracksuit bottoms and a jacket.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference number: 124 of 6/05

Missing MunopaMissing Munopa
