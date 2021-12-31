Appeal to find missing 28-year-old Luton man
Shane has been missing since Tuesday
Friday, 31st December 2021, 3:43 pm
Updated
Friday, 31st December 2021, 3:46 pm
Police are appealing for help in finding a missing man from Luton.
Shane, 28, was last seen in Solway Road South on Tuesday 29 December.
He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black vest top, black tracksuit bottoms and possibly has a bag with him.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 263 of 29 December.