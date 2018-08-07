Appeal to help find missing woman and her two-year-old son who were last seen in Luton town centre

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 21-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Luton, along with her two-year-old son.

Nabila Buffrene, who is visiting Luton from her native France, was last seen with her son at around 1pm on Monday on a shopping trip to Luton town centre.

She has no links to the area and her English is not very good. Officers are appealing for the public’s helps to find her.

Nabila has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, light coloured trousers with white Adidas trainers, and was also wearing a black hijab.

If you have seen her, or know where she is call 101 quoting reference 185 of 7 August.