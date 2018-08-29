Appeal to replace MacBooks stolen from a flat in Luton

A woman is appealing for the public’s help after her partner’s MacBooks were stolen from their Luton home during a burglary.

Lindy Sibanda, of Grove Road, has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money to replace the stolen devices.

Her partner, Leo, is a music engineer and started his own business, he saved up and bought the MacBooks to help with editing music videos.

Their flat was broken into on Friday, July 6, her jewellery box was also stolen.

Beds Police has been investigating the break-in. A spokesperson for the force said: “We have been investigating a burglary which happened on Grove Road, Luton, on 6 July between 7.30am and 10.10am, during which two laptops and items of jewellery were taken.

“If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting reference 40/4488/18.”

Lindy said: “We live in a flat on the first floor, we had the back window open because it was a really hot day.

“We forgot that it was open, we went out at around 7.45am and when my partner came back from dropping our daughter to nursery at around 10am the flat had been burgled. The burglar climbed through the back door window where there are fire stairs leading to the alleyway.

“My jewellery box which had some necklaces and ear rings in, two MacBooks, a USB stick and a hard drive were stolen. Leo uses them for work, he set up his own business, House Of Hits (HOH Media) when he was 17 and he recently trained himself in videography and saved up to buy the MacBooks and now they are gone, I am hoping to raise £3,000 to replace them.

“The police had to close the case due to a lack of evidence so there’s no hope of finding the stolen equipment.”

Lindy set up the page to raise the money on Monday and has raised just over £200. She said: “People want to help and we are very grateful. I know we should not have left the window open but that does not mean someone should be able to break in and take our belongings.”

To make a donation visit: www.gofundme.com/move-mountains-for-leo.