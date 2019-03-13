Appeal to trace wanted man who has links to Houghton Regis

Hertfordshire Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted.

Jeremy Brett, 41, whose last known address is in Ampthill, Bedfordshire, is wanted in connection with burglary.

He also has links to Houghton Regis in Bedfordshire.

Anyone who sees Jeremey or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/356/19 or online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.