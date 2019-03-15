Apprenticeships building the future in Caddington

A Caddington housebuilder marked National Apprenticeship Week with an announcement that it is recruiting six apprentices.

Redrow Homes South Midlands made the decision after it conducted its third annual report on skills and apprentices, entitled: ‘Apprenticeships and SMEs in the UK – the cycle of success’.

It was launched ahead of National Apprenticeship Week (March 4-8) and found that almost three quarters of construction sector SMEs (73 per cent) currently employ apprentices, much higher than the proportion of SMEs employing apprentices across all sectors - 65 per cent.

Redrow is now determined to continue this trend, and give apprentices opportunities to further their careers by focusing on many aspects of house building, including bricklaying, carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, groundworks, drylining and decorating.

Karen Jones, group HR director at Redrow, said: “We feel there is real opportunity to encourage more young people into careers in construction via apprenticeships and thereby safeguard the future of our economy’s lifeblood, small and medium enterprises.”

Students can apply for the scheme via: https://apply.re drowcareers.co.uk/vacancies.