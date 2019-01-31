Are you brave enough to take on Legowalk for Luton’s Keech Hospice Care?

Adventurous kids and grown-ups are spurring on others to walk over 6ft of Lego bricks to raise money for Luton’s Keech Hospice Care.

The Legowalk is “the ultimate test of mind and body”, with participants young and old walking barefoot across hundreds of blocks of plastic.

Noah Russell, aged nine, from Caddington, loved the challenge when he faced it head on with his friend Elliot in 2018. He said: “I love Lego and it was so much fun. Everyone told me it would hurt but it didn’t, and it was great that there were so many people there cheering me on, too!”

Dunstable grandma Gill Hayward is encouraging everyone she knows to face their fears for their local hospice too, after battling it out with her granddaughter last year to see who was the toughest.

Gill, 77, said: “As a grandparent I know how painful accidentally treading on Lego can be, but I wanted to give it a go and it was a lot of fun to be part of a great event for such a good cause. I wouldn’t hesitate to do it again – bring it on!”

Liz Searle, CEO at Keech Hospice Care, said: “For just £5 you can face the ultimate challenge and help your local hospice make sure everyone facing a terminal or life-limiting illness receives the care and support they need.

“As a charity, around 70 per cent of the funding for our care comes from our community and supporters, so there’s never been a time when your support has been needed more.”

The Legowalk will take place on February 17. To sign up, visit: www.keech.org.uk/legowalk or call 01582 707940.