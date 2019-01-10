Armed gang threatens Luton drivers with large hunting knives and shotgun in double car robbery

An armed gang threatened two motorists with large hunting knives and a shotgun in a double car robbery in Luton last night.

At around 9pm last night (Wednesday) two men were returning to their cars in the Crawley Road car park, just off Telford Way, when they were approached by three men, each armed with large hunting-style knives.

Crime

One was also carrying a firearm, described as a sawn-off shotgun.

The offenders demanded the men hand over their phones and their car keys, and then drove away in the victims’ cars down Telford Way towards the M1. Both cars were BMWs; one black and one red.

Described as one black man and two Asian men, the offenders were all dressed in black and wearing balaclavas.

Following the incident, the victims made their way to a nearby club on Crawley Road, where they alerted police. During the incident, one of the victims sustained minor injuries to his hands, but did not require medical treatment.

Detective Inspector Mark Pugh, investigating, said “This was a very distressing incident for the victims. It wasn’t particularly late in the evening, and it happened in a busy part of Luton town centre.

“We are conducting enquiries and need as much information as possible to help us determine the circumstances around this incident and find those responsible without delay.

“If you were in the Telford Way area at the time and may have seen anything, please do get in touch. Drivers with dash cams may have captured footage of either the incident or the cars leaving the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 360 of 9 January.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.