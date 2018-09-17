Armed police called out to Luton after gunman spotted entering Burr Street flats

Armed police were called out to Luton on Saturday after reports of a gunman spotted entering a block of flats.

In spite of a large emergency service presence throughout the day, residents were reassured by officers at the scene that no violent incident had taken place.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “Armed police were deployed just before 2pm on Saturday, September 15, to a report of a man carrying what was thought to be a handgun going into a block of flats in Burr Street, Luton.

“A search was undertaken, but there was no trace of the man or the suspected handgun.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Bedfordshire Police on 101.