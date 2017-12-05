Armed robbers target Barton Rovers FC a second time

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at Barton Rovers Football Club on Sunday.

At around 8.35pm three men threatened a staff member at the club and ordered him to open the till, before making off with a substantial amount of money.

The offenders are described as one white man and two black men, all wearing masks. One was wearing black tracksuit bottoms with a white line running up each leg, and a distinctive fur hooded coat.

DC Jason Wheeler said: “I’m appealing for anyone who may have witnessed three men acting suspiciously outside of the club in Luton Road to get in touch.

“We’re following a number of lines of enquiry and we’re also working with the club to help them prevent any further such incidents.”

A spokesman for Barton Rover said: “The second armed robbery in four months took place at 8.35pm [on December 3].

“Three youths aged early 20s forced staff at knife point to open the club and took contents of the safe. All were wearing dark jog pants with motif on left leg.

“Scum bags of society, [they] can’t get away with this.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 386 of 3 December.