Two armed robbers made off with cigarettes and money after targeting a post office in Leighton Buzzard this morning.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 5.37am this morning (Thursday) to reports of a robbery at the Stanbridge Road Post Office in Leighton Buzzard.

“Two men armed with kitchen knives entered the store and made off with cigarettes and money.

“Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 63 of 23 August.”