Army Cadets march into Luton

Army Cadets were out in Luton to show young people the benefits of membership.

The cadets are just one of 10 groups which are part of Bedfordshire Youth United.

Bedfordshire Youth United was launched by Lord Lieutenant Helen Nellis in 2014. It is made up of 10 uniformed organisations across the county.

Army Cadet Brooke Smith said: “In the Army Cadets we do so many different activities. These include abseiling, caving, kayaking and white water rafting. Being a member helps to build confidence in young people and promotes leadership, teamwork and communication.”

Nigel Taylor, an adult volunteer with the Scout Association, said: “The 10 uniformed organisations offer enormous opportunities for young people all over Bedfordshire.

“Scouting and Girl Guiding offers a wide range of fun, challenge and adventure for children aged from five. The Army Cadets, Air Training Corps, The Fire and Rescue Cadets and the Police Cadets are open to young people that are approaching or in their teens. In every organisation the young people will learn skills for life.”

Visit www.youthunited.org.uk/ for details.