‘Arriva no.32 bus changes disadvantage Luton’s elderly and disabled’

A frustrated Luton resident claims a route change for the no.32 Arriva bus is disadvantaging the elderly and disabled.

Rita Arnold, 82, told the LN that she used to ride into town from Leagrave, going past Cardiff Road, Chapel Street, and Park Square, before getting off at Church Street by The Mall.

However, Rita claims that since August 26, the nearest stops to the shopping centre that the no.32 runs to are Dunstable Road, and Station Road.

Rita alleged: “It’s a long walk from where they used to be, especially with a couple of bags of shopping.

“My friend saw some pamphlets on the buses about the changes but I haven’t noticed any. There’s also no telephone number on their timetables - only an email address - but I don’t use the internet.”

An Arriva spokeswoman, said: “The changes we made to service 32 were implemented to ensure we are able to continue operating efficiently.

“Whilst the service no longer stops at Church Street, it does continue to offer links direct into the Interchange, ideally located for amenities. Any passenger previously travelling on board service 32 to Church Street, can now change to no.27 should they not wish to finish their journey at the Interchange.

“We made sure the revised timetables were made available more than two weeks prior to changes, but also that clear posters were on board buses.

“We frequently undertake reviews of our operations.”

Arriva customer services: 0344 800 44 11