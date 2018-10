Renowned artist Albany Wiseman has donated three beautiful limited edition lithographs to Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

Mr Wiseman, of Leagrave, donated the three sketches after staff expressed an interest in his work while he was a patient in St Mary’s Medical Block.

After being framed the three artworks will take pride of place at the entrance to the ward.

His work is also displayed at The Tate and the British Council.