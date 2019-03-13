Artist helps community create a splash of colour for All Saints Church in Luton

Plans for painted murals to be placed on the the outside walls of All Saints Church in Luton, have been approved by the council.

Project leader Lydia Howe, from the Warwick Road Community Gardening Club in Luton, was pleased with the decision to have the four panel erected on the wall behind the raised beds in the church’s community garden, on Shaftesbury Road, in Bury Park.

A mural painted to go on one of the sides of All Saints Church in Luton

Local artist, Aimi Rix, worked with community members to design and paint the murals during a paining workshop last summer.

Lydia said: “The project was a combination of the fact that we felt that there was a lack of artistic activities in Luton, and we also wanted to brighten up the area. We are hoping to get the Murals up soon, but we haven’t got an exact date yet.”

In the case officer’s report on the planning application, it concluded: “On the basis of the foregoing the proposal would have no harmful impact on the street scene and the amenities of the adjoining occupiers and therefore would not be contrary to the aforementioned national and local plan policies.”

Lydia added: “Aimi Rix spearheaded the project, we are also very grateful to the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation for funding the project and very excited that planning permission has been approved.

“The art project was coordinated by the Warwick Road Community Gardening Club, in collaboration with All Saints Church, Bury Park.

“The gardening club provides local allotments for community members to grow their own produce and has also been running English language classes as well as other environmental and community outreach activities.

“Members of the community were invited to help paint four murals under the guidance and artistic direction of Luton based mural artist, Aimi Rix.

“The aim was to create a fun and engaging activity over the summer holidays for people of all ages and abilities.

“The murals will be assembled to the side of of All Saints Church hall, next to one of the club’s allotment sites and will be a testimony to the creativity of all who participated.

“We want the murals to provide a positive talking point and attraction for local residents who walk past, for many years to come.

“We hope that the murals will provide a colourful attraction, brightening up the space and creating a sense of pride in the local neighbourhood.”