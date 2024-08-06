Att10tive Luton celebrates town’s diversity and vibrancy
Att10tive Social Enterprise in Luton brought together nearly 200 people, mainly youth, from different religious, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds, to tell their stories, and celebrate Luton’s heritage, using art and videos. Nearly a dozen young people presented videos that they prepared for ‘MyLuton’ Video Competition.
The contributors were from Chalk Hills Academy, the Lealands High School, Barnfield College, Luton Sixth Form College, Stockwood Park, and the Queen Elizabeth Academies.
Youth Ambassador Aahna Desi said: “I enjoyed the perfect blend of learning and entertainment. It enhanced my teamwork skills and taught me the value of collaboration. It also improved my networking abilities. The opportunity to learn photography techniques was invaluable. Additionally hearing from the role models was motivating and the amazing food added to the overall experience.”
Mahnoor Usman said: “As someone who very much enjoys painting and art, I was delighted to share my painting. I admired other artworks too. I loved being part of the team to perform an amazingly powerful group poem. The whole atmosphere was so welcoming and exciting. The event left me truly inspired and I was able to learn so much more about Luton.”
Teresa Bennett said: “I found the weekend to be an excellent way to give back to the community and share what Luton means to others, more importantly, I enjoyed the opportunity to work alongside talented and aspiring individuals.”
Manveer Singh said: “For me, there were a lot of things I liked, including the scale of people’s creativity, and the group poetry. The 11 videos were all unique and inspirational.”
Julia said: “I enjoyed everything – the musical performance by Forever, the art showcase, the poetry, the beatboxing quizzes and in particular the ‘MyLuton’ videos that people put so much hard work into.”
Councillor Zanib Raja said: “The event and exhibition featured diverse artwork by local artists capturing the essence and spirit of our town. The project celebrated the beauty, diversity, and vibrancy of Luton.”
Montell Neufville, Managing Director of Att10tive and also the vice chair of Luton's ‘Step Forward’ initiative, said: “This was the result of months of hard work from the whole project team led by Ruth Moniobo. It wouldn't have been possible without our sponsors – Near Neighbours, Step Forward Luton Creatives, and The Connelly Foundation.”
