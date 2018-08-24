Attempted carjacker jailed after threatening family at knifepoint in Luton

A thug from Luton has been jailed for six years after attempting to steal a car at knifepoint while a man, woman and their young daughter were inside.

Gavin Fraser, 24, of Shaftesbury Road, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court today after being convicted of attempted robbery and possession of a knife and imitation firearm

On May 10, Fraser approached a parked car on Maple Road East, Luton at 10.30pm, wearing a mask and threatened the man inside with a knife, shouting at him to get out. He held the knife to the victim’s stomach, causing his wife to cover their daughter’s eyes, believing her husband was going to be killed.

The victim managed to drive the car away and alerted a group of men who were walking along the same road, who then chased after Fraser and apprehended him. A police officer was soon in attendance and Fraser was arrested. On arrest he was also found to be in possession of an imitation black gun.

Detective Constable Scott Hannam, who led the investigation, said: “This was a completely unprovoked and random attack on an innocent young family, which has understandably left them shaken and fearful, so we’re really pleased with the strong sentence handed out today.

“This was a shocking incident and we’d like to reassure the public that we are working hard to tackling violent crime across our county.

“It is never acceptable to use weapons to invoke fear in others and I hope this sentence serves as a warning to others.”