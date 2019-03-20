Attempted murder charge following dawn crash outside Bedfordshire Police HQ

A man has been charged with attempted murder following an early morning road traffic collision which happened outside Bedfordshire Police headquarters.

The incident happened at 4.30am today (March 20) in Woburn Road, Kempston.

A black Mercedes estate and a white Ford Transit Connect were involved in a head-on collision.

Four men were located at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

One of them has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while three others for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Despite the proximity to Bedfordshire Police’s HQ, the force say that this was a coincidence and the incident did not involve any officers or staff

A fifth man made off from the scene but was not located.

The road is currently still closed but is expected to reopen later today.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 32 of March 20.