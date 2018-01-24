Attempted robber attacks woman in Luton

Police are investigating after an attempted robber attacked a woman in Luton this week.

Between 3.10pm and 3.20pm on Monday, January 22, the woman was walking on a footpath linking Westmorland Road and Watermead Road when she was approached by a man.

He tried to steal her phone and attacked her when she resisted. He then rode away on an orange mountain bike.

The man is described as black, aged around 25, about 5’ 7” tall and wearing rectangular glasses. He is thought to have been wearing dark grey jogging bottoms, a dark blue scarf over his face, a black jacket with a fur hood and a black beanie hat.

PC Lindsey Cook said: “This took place in broad daylight at a time when people will have been collecting their children from school. I’m hopeful that someone out there saw this happen, and if that was you, I would encourage you to come forward with any information you have.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 101 quoting reference number C/3326/2018.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.