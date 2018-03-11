Author returns to her Luton primary school

The author of a new time travel adventure for children turned back the clock last week and returned to a Luton school where she was once a pupil.

The visit by J S Landor (formerly Jenny Mead) was part of Bushmead Primary School’s World Book Day celebrations.

More than 300 pupils listened to a talk about her debut novel, The Mirror of Pharos, a story about a boy destined to be a ‘Magus’ – a special kind of time traveller. Published in November, it has been likened by reviewers to the early books in the Harry Potter series.

A former journalist, farmer and publishing editor, Jenny went on to Denbigh High School and Luton Sixth Form College before studying literature at King’s College London.

She said: “Bushmead had some inspirational teachers. One, in particular, I’ll always remember - Mrs Heather had an amazing reading voice and made it a weekly treat to read aloud to us fantastic books like C S Lewis’s Narnia series. I never wanted the bell to ring. That love of stories stayed with me.”