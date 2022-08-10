Avoid Sundon Park Road in Luton as firefighters tackle field blaze

Five fire engines from across Bedfordshire are tackling a blaze in a field in Luton.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called around 2pm to a stubble field fire around 200m x 500m on Sundon Park Road, Luton.
Crews from Luton Community Fire Station, Harold, Woburn Community Fire Station, Ampthill Community Fire Station and Stopsley Community Fire Station are on the scene.
And they are urging people to avoid the area to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.
Nearby residents are also asked to keep doors and windows shut.