Avoid Sundon Park Road in Luton as firefighters tackle field blaze

Five fire engines from across Bedfordshire are tackling a blaze in a field in Luton.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called around 2pm to a stubble field fire around 200m x 500m on Sundon Park Road, Luton.

Crews from Luton Community Fire Station, Harold, Woburn Community Fire Station, Ampthill Community Fire Station and Stopsley Community Fire Station are on the scene.

A fire engine outside Service Headquarters

And they are urging people to avoid the area to keep roads clear for emergency vehicles.