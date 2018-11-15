Award winning Luton hat designer on mission to empower refugees and asylum seekers

A Luton hats and accessories designer hopes to showcase the diversity of African culture with her beautiful designs.

Mother of two, Epiphania Phiri, has been busy making bespoke creations influenced by African tradition and culture, and recently celebrated Black History Month.

Epiphania and some of her designs.

She is now hoping to promote diversity and empower BAME communities, especially refugees and asylum seekers.

Epiphania said: “I will donate one of my bespoke fascinators and wish it to be auctioned towards the Luton Mayor’s Charity Fund.

“I have also raised money for Christmas gifts for women at Yarl’s Wood [Immigration Removal ] detention centre, and I am looking for people to help me pursue my design and fundraising project to a larger extent.”

Talented Epiphania obtained a Community Star Award as Fundraiser in June 2016 and on October 13 at the Biper Awards, Canary Wharf, she was an ‘Awardee of Emerging Talent’ for making fascinators and accessories.

Ephiphania added: “Making hats with a touch of African rudiments is a message to make myself feel relieved, especially after having fought depression after losing my father the man who inspired me most throughout my entire life.

“I was made stronger with my talent such that I wish to help others unveil their hidden talents and have a positive life.

“On that note I am giving an example of [Luton model] Ramzam Miah who is one of my biggest inspirations and whom I totally agree with after he said,‘Everyone is unique in their own way, regardless of race , shape, colour or weight.’”

To get in touch with Epiphania, email: joanna.gravett@jpress.co.uk