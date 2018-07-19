Bake off and breakfast club bring Luton’s Strathmore Methodist Church closer to community

A Luton church is celebrating a super summer that’s been packed with activities to bring the community together.

Strathmore Avenue Methodist Church has enjoyed a busy couple of weeks filled with creative activities, including lunch clubs, strawberry picking, its annual bake off, and the group’s first breakfast club session (July 8).

After enjoying a sizzling success in the sunny weather, the church now hopes to spread the word and encourage more residents to join inwith its events, as it aims to connect with people in the community.

Luton resident and ‘Sunday Breakfast @ Strathmore’ organiser, Deborah Abodunrin, said: “As we pray and reflect on a number of issues concerning our world, both on a local and global scale, we believe simple outreach is a way to bring us all together to remember that love and compassion can and will conquer all.

“Our vision is to continuously proclaim the good news of Jesus to all who will listen.

“We try to reach out to all in the neighborhood who don’t know Jesus yet, and especially to the many students at the nearby University of Bedfordshire and through our youth work.

“We aim to connect with individuals and families in our community regardless of their religion and beliefs through our fun-led activities.”

The next ‘Sunday Breakfast @ Strathmore’ will be held on September 2 , from 8.30am to 10am. Breakfast will be complementary. Please register your place with Deborah by calling: 07388363257.