Ball-goers support Luton women’s charity

More than 100 people enjoyed a ball in aid of a charity that helps abused women and their children.

Stepping Stones (Luton) held a Masquerade Gala 10th Anniversary Ball at The Auction House on Saturday, March 3.

Attended by 150 people, there was food, entertainment and music provided by Cheryl Beckles, a professional singer specialising in jazz, and blues, with the Peter Honeygan Band, talented local artists who play and tour all over the country, and guest singer Steve Potts.

There was a raffle and many prizes were auctioned including a handmade suit made to measure and worth £1,000; tea for two on the terrace at the Palace of Westminster followed by a tour of the Houses of Parliament, and a three-day short break for two.

Stepping Stones provides services for women caught up in domestic abuse and violence or addictions, mental health issues or low level criminality, and their children in the Ofsted approved childcare facility.

More than 550 women in Luton and Bedfordshire have been helped this year to regain independence, self-worth, to take up responsibilities and provide themselves the security needed to bring up children in a safe environment, and to live their lives free from fear.

For more information go to www.steppingstonesluton.co.uk/